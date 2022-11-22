Indore: High Court gives petitioner two weeks to file rejoinder

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A double bench of Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Amar Nath (Kesharwani) of the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court gave the petitioner of Mandsaur firing incident case, in which five farmers were killed, two weeks to submit the rejoinder.

Earlier, on public interest litigation filed in the Indore High Court, the Court ordered the Government to explain its position as to why the report of the Jain Commission constituted to investigate the Mandsaur firing incident has not yet been placed on the table.

Petitioner former MLA Paras Saklecha requested the court in the petition to order the government to present the Mandsaur firing report in the Vidhan Sabha.

In a reply to the petition, it was presented by the government in the court that under Section 3(4) of the Commission of Inquiry Act, it is not mandatory to present the report on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha and no order can be given by the court for this.

‘Jain Commission’ was formed under the chairmanship of Justice JK Jain, a retired judge, to investigate the firing incident in Mandsaur during the Kisan Andolan on June 6, 2017, in which 5 farmers died. The commission submitted its final report to the government on June 13, 2018.