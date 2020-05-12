Indore: More 'power' to MY Hospital and MRTB to deal with COVID-19, West Discom to enhnace power supply system of these hospitals

With Indore along with the rest of the world facing unprecedented medical situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, custodians of the city have decided to “empower” MY Hospital and its associated hospitals by not only improving medical facilities but also strengthening power supply system.

The decision has been taken to enhance electricity supply system at MY Hospital and its associated medical facilities -- including MRTB, Cancer Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital-- so that it is equipped even if there is a spike in the number of COVID cases.

Currently, the hospitals under MYH cluster is connected with two girds. Now, the biggest government hospital of the state will be connected with one more grid, and its work has started.

Confirming the information, Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company managing director Vikas Narwal told Free Press, “We are connecting MY Hospital to one more back-up grid. The work is likely to be completed within a week.”

He said that the project has been initiated in collaboration with district administration. The work of installing poles and transformers for setting up one more special line till the hospital premises is currently going on.

Once the project is completed, MY Hospital will be the first hospital in the state to have connections from three grids.

At present, the MY Hospital and its associate hospitals are connected to with Residency Gird and Tukoganj Gird. Arrangement of two grids has always been kept in case of disruption of power supply from one grid, supply could be restored to hospitals from the other gird.

Now, the hospitals will be connected with Khandwa Road's South Grid too.

It’s special advantage will be that if one gird is shut due to some fault or technical problem, then power supply could be made from the second and if the second grid too also shut down, then supply could be made from the third grid.

Load can be shared in cases spike

MY Hospital will be the only medical facility in the state to have three connection from three grids. While West Discom states that the initiative is a mere extra back-up plan for the hospitals, it is believed that this special arrangement is being made at the behest of the district administration which is anticipating increase in the burden on the hospitals in days to come.

According to experts, the weather is hot and if the number of patients increases, the electricity load will also increase in these hospitals due to ventilators, medical equipment, fans, coolers etc. By having three lines, the increased load of electricity can also be shared.