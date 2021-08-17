Indore: Month-long Satsang concluded

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A month long Satsang being organized by Sikh community women praying Guru Nanak to heal the world from coronavirus concluded on Tuesday. The Satsang was started on July 16.

The satang known as ‘Stree Satsang Jatha’ was organised under the aegis of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Indore at Gurdwara Imli Sahib Guru Nanak Chowk.

Sabha president Manjit Singh Bhatia said, “A group of Sikh women including Jasbir Kaur Sudan, Harbhajan Kaur Vasu, Neeta Chhabra, Paramjit Kaur Chhabra and others led the month-long satsang.”

Jasbir Kaur Muchhal said, “We prayed to Guru Nanak Sahab to protect the world from deadly coronavirus. As holy sawan month is going on, the kirtan was being organised from 3 to 5:30 pm.”

A special kirtan diwan was set up to mark the concluding day. It was adorned with flowers and special decorations. The women's group read Gurbani and messages of Anand Sahib were recited.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 04:24 PM IST