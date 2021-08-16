Covid effect in Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore all set to bring back students, resume offline classes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore is bringing students, who had left campus due to Covid-19 crisis, back into the institute premises.

The institute has allowed return of students to the campus in limited numbers. All students will be called back in different batches. All students would be put under quarantine for 14 days and then would be shifted to offline class mode.

“The institute is constantly looking for opportunities to bring back the students into the campus whilst maintaining all the Covid protocol,” IIT Indore officiating director Neelesh Kumar Jain said during his speech at Independence Day function on Sunday.

“This time we are celebrating the 75th Independence Day as the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and lot of events are being conducted by the institute to participate in this grandeur celebration. Though we do not belong to the era of freedom struggle, we definitely have a greater role in nation building. There are lot of disruptive innovations required in the field of climate change, cleanliness, energy storage, removal of technical illiteracy. We as an IIT community have a larger role to initiate such innovations,” he said.

The institute is conducting Fit India Freedom run 2.0 to make a resolve to include physical activity for at least 30 minutes daily in our lives ie Fitness ki Dose, Adha Ghanta Roz. Similarly, the community is actively taking part in singing the National Anthem and uploading their videos in the designated portal by Government of India. Quizzes emphasizing on the freedom struggle are being conducted.

Jain inaugurated the green initiative of QR code of plants in the institute campus for cataloging and sharing the plant kingdom information with use of latest technology.

Students from Central School at IIT Indore also participated in the event and presented a cultural program.

