Indore: Monkeypox scare in Indore as woman showed suspected symptoms

CMHO rebuts claims

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Monkeypox scare rattled Indore city on Wednesday as an aged woman showed suspected symptoms as she went for a check-up in a private nursing home.

A team of health department and medical college reached woman's place for taking her samples...she is 54 year old living in Kila Maidan area..

Prima facie, health officials believe it a case of allergy due to some drug or medicine as she is diabetic and takes insulin.

Alert was sounded by a private doctor after which the team reached her place.

BS Setia, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Indore told the media that the woman is dependent on insulin and is diabetic. The woman has a history of skin allergy and has reported similar problems in the past, he said adding the samples have been taken and would be sent to either Jaipur or Nagpur.

It was a rumour about monkeypox and woman’s physician has also affirmed her allergic issues, said Dr Setia.

