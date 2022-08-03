Indore: After three years, Jan Sunwai starts at DAVV, and only seven applications received on first day

DAVV officials accept application from a student at Jan Sunwai on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After a gap of three years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday started holding Jan Sunwai (public hearing) for addressing issue related to examination and results.

“We have started holding Jan Sunwai once again for resolving issue related to students on the spot,” said exam controller AsheshTiwari.

He stated that Jan Sunwai would be held twice a week from now on.

Previously, the Jan Sunwai was held only on Tuesdays. Now, the Jan Sunwai would be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Following the orders of the state government, the Jan Sunwai was started on RNT campus of DAVV in 2011. However, it was discontinued in 2019, for reasons best known to powers that be.

In the last meeting executive council of DAVV instructed for holding Jan Sunwai once again in chamber of exam controller. The EC had instructed for holding Jan Sunwai two days a week.

On Tuesday, the exam controller, deputy registrar (academics) RK Baghel, deputy registrar (exam) Rachna Thakur and assistant registrar (exam) Vishnu Mishra received applications from students. Mere seven students turned up with their issues at Jan Sunwai on Tuesday.

COLOUR BOX// Only two college form anti-ragging panels!

Though it is a must, only two colleges out of 280 under DAVV have formed anti-ragging committees. Dean student welfare at DAVV, Dr LK Tripathi said that others too may have formed the committee but they have not given information to us as yet. “As of now, only two colleges have informed us that they have constituted anti-ragging committees,” he said. Tripathi had sent a letter to the colleges last month asking them to form committees and inform about the same to his office. However, the instructions seem to have fallen on deaf ears. “I have sent a reminder to the colleges,” he added.