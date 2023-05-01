Indore: Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcasted at multiplex in city

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav listens to the PM’s address in i-bus. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While BJP organised programmes at booth levels for people to hear the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, while a group of people attended the broadcast in a cinema hall.

Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani organised the event at a multiplex in Sapna-Sangeeta area. Lalwani claimed it was for the first time in the country that people enjoyed the 'Mann ki Baat' on the 70 mm screen of a cinema hall where the programme was broadcast.

He said ex-servicemen, doctors, engineers, artists, senior office-bearers of business organisations and heads of different communities attended the programme.

A group of people attend a programme organized for broadcast of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at a multiplex in Sapna-Sangeeta area on Sunday. |

The PM’s 'Mann ki Baat' programme has an important role in the development of the country and the society because people implement the effective messages given through it in their lives, he said.

BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive claimed that people listened to the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' programme at 1604 places in Indore.

Special events were organised for the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' for Muslim women, differently- abled people and jail inmates in the city, he said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya attended the Mann Ki Baat programme at Gymkhana at Nehru Stadium, where he along with the players listened to the PM’s address.

“People are witnessing the change they were promised to by the PM. It is for that, they listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme of PM,” Vijayvargiya said.

State coordinator of Mann Ki Baat programme Dr Raghavendra Sharma along with research scholars of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya listened to the programme at the university auditorium.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav attended the programme at Palasia. He even listened to broadcast while being in i-bus.