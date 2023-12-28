Indore: Model Road To Be Developed From Bada Ganpati To Aerodrome Police Station; Encroachment Removed In Ushaganj

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The road from Bada Ganpati to Aerodrome police station will be developed as ‘Model Road’ (Adarsh Road).

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday inspected the road from Bada Ganpati Square till Aerodrome police station via Ramchandra Nagar and Kalani Nagar.

The mayor was informed about the planning regarding ‘Model Road’, following which instructions were given to the officers concerned to completely close the median of the road, keeping in mind the safety of the citizens.

Along with this, instructions were also given to install signage between Ramchandra Nagar and Kalani Nagar square.

The mayor said those keeping goods on the roadside and footpath will be warned and even after that if they continue with encroachment, appropriate action will be taken. Instructions were also given to make the road a cart-free route.

Bhargav said that the road built from Ramchandra Nagar Square to the airport is an important road of the city, people coming from the airport will see this road first.

Along with making this road a model road, a proposal was passed regarding its beautification and construction of hawkers’ zone and footpath. The street vendors and cart vendors of the area will be shifted to the hawkers’ zone, so that the problem of traffic disruption can be solved.

Encroachment removed in Ushaganj

An IMC team on Wednesday razed down an illegal structure on government land in Ushaganj.

The land was allegedly being encroached for constructing a religious place.

The IMC officials said that a team of the cooperation with the police reached the spot after serving a notice and razed the structure using earthmovers.

The illegal structure had also encroached upon the road, which many a times caused inconvenience to the locals and passers-by.

The IMC officials said that the action was taken as part of an ongoing drive.

“Preparations were being made to encroach on the government land and build a religious place, after which the local public representatives objected and informed the corporation,” the officials said.

After bringing the matter to the notice of the mayor, instructions were given to take action.