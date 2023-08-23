Indore: Model Master Plan For Ward 82 Ready; Plans For 10 Other Wards On Anvil | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the model master plan for Ward No 82 ready, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) announced that it will make identical master plans for 10 other wards situated on the outskirts of the city for turning them into smart wards.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held a meeting with various architects of the city regarding preparations for making ward master plans for all 85 wards to bring about the overall development of the city.

Mayor-in-Council member Rajesh Udawat, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Sunil Gupta, architects and other officials were present in the meeting.

Bhargav said that budget has been approved for making Indore a solar city and a digital city. For that purpose, a separate master plan would be prepared for each ward.

“We have prepared a model master plan for ward no 82. Identical plans will be now prepared for 10 wards located on the outskirts of the city,” he said. The IMC will first ascertain the infrastructure works done in the wards so far and what remains to be done.

Bhargav said that master plans will be prepared for all 85 wards of the city on different lines keeping requirements of the particular ward in mind.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)