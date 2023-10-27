Indore: Model Attacked By Tenant Girl's Friends 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A model was allegedly stabbed by a girl who is his tenant girl and her friends following an argument between them in the Khajrana area on Thursday morning. The model alleged that he was stabbed in the police station premises but the police denied the claim and said that the spot where he was stabbed is the house of the complainant. Six people including two girls were detained by the police and further investigation is underway.

Khajrana police station in charge Umrao Singh said that a case has been registered against two girls and their four friends under section 307 of the IPC on the complaint of model Arjun Paliwal Joshi, a resident of Naryan Kothi area.

The tenant girl and her friends were having a party at their place and they were creating a ruckus and Arjun and his brother tried to stop them. This led to an argument between the two sides which turned violent when the youths allegedly stabbed Arjun using a sharp object and thrashed his brother. After that Arjun informed the police when the youths were taken to the police station.

Arjun informed the media persons that one of the accused attacked him with a knife in the police station premises. They also damaged a glass in the police station. However, TI Umrao Singh denied that the incident took place in the police station and said that the incident spot is near Narayan Kothi.

When police took the accused to the police station, Arjun also reached there and started taking video in the police station premises but was asked to stop making a video by a policeman and his mobile phone was taken away. TI further said that the tenant was staying at Arjun’s place but he did not give information to the police about the tenant. Further action is being taken by the police. The investigation is on to know the exact reason behind the incident.