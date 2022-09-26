Indore: Mock security drill held by CTG, ATS, cops at TI mall

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Counter-Terrorist Group, Bhopal, and Indore Police jointly held a mock drill to deal with an emergency situation should one arise. The drill was done at the Treasure Island Mall situated on MG Road on Monday morning to check the ability of the forces and to make arrangements at public / commercial buildings for the safety of people in emergency situations.

On the instructions of commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, the mock drill was conducted in the presence of DCP (Intelligence and Security) Rajat Saklecha.

At the drill between 9am and 12 noon, the Counter-Terrorist Group, ATS-Indore, Indore Police, traffic police, fire brigade, municipal corporation, ambulance service and security staff were given live training in how to take action against any terrorist activities or in emergency situations and how to take care of the safety of the public. The security arrangements at the mall to deal with such situations were also reviewed.