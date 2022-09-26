Indore: All offices of Registration Department open till 6.30 pm

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The offices of all the Deputy Registrars of Registration and Stamps Department located in the District to remain open for 30 extra minutes till 6.30 pm till October 4.

Senior registrar of the district Balkrishna More said here on Monday that, according to the order given by the head of department, inspector-general (I-G) of the Registration Department, there is a possibility of an increase in the registration of documents of immovable property during the Navratri festival.

So, during the period of the Shardiya Navratri festival from September 26 to October 4, all the sub-registrars’ offices of the district will remain open from 10.00 am to 6.30 pm to give more facilities to the people going for registration of documents and keeping in view the revenue of the government. However, the offices will remain closed on October 1 and 2 as those are public holidays. Senior registrar More said that, in case of requirement, the number of slots may be increased.

Read Also Acoustic bands and BPlans emerge in IIM Indore fest