Acoustic bands and BPlans emerge in IIM Indore fest

Musicians break a leg at 'Delirium', the band event |

A lively crowd of students took over the heart of Indore this weekend as IIM-I's annual cultural, literary, and management fest - Atharv, made a comeback after two quarantine-riddled years. The festival began on Friday, September 23, with 1500+ participants, 150 colleges, and 21 events lined up over a span of three days.

IIMIpressions |

IPM students of IIM Indore organized the event from end to end. A team of 35 core students and 450 workforce members worked at what was their first offline fest. “The selections for our organizing committee began in March, and we were still short on manpower! Then two weeks before the fest began, our first years came in, well equipped to help,” said the fest coordinator Ananya T. Jith.

Besides the debating savants and acoustic bands, the Atharv also saw students strategize over case studies and pitch business plans to industry stalwarts. The results of The Pi Quiz, a scholarship for school students in need, were also announced during the fest.

IIM Indore's IPM cohort lets loose at the S3EK concert |

The various departments of the fest had their work cut out for them. “Teams like corporate relations learned how to speak with businessmen, while teams that approached participants learned how to pitch a sale," explained fest coordinator, Ananya. After graduation, the IPM students go into their MBAs right away, which is why fests become a good opportunity for us to gain industrial exposure, she added.

On the final day, the 35 undergraduates that made the core team huddled to celebrate their months of hard work. Atharv concluded with the 'pro night' on Sunday where the students came together for an evening dance and live performers.

