IIT Powai to lead project Bahubhaashak at nation wide institute summit

Mumbai: On October 14–15, 2022, all 23 of the nation's IITs will convene for the first time for a Research & Development Fair at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi campus. Dharmendra Pradhan, the union minister for education, will preside over the opening session.

A total of 75 projects brought out by 23 IITs are selected for the event, along with 6 showcase projects. Out of the 6 showcase projects, IIT Bombay will lead a presentation on the Bahubhaashak project, which enables speech-to-speech translation, NPTEL, SWAYAM, MOOCs videos in vernacular languages, in-line with the vision of National Education Policy 2020

The event will be managed by a steering committee led by Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the BoG of IIT Hyderabad, and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the BoG of IIT Madras.

The IInvenTiv event is so named because it aims to raise overall awareness about the research and innovation work being done by the IITs, and it seeks to forge partnerships between state universities and research institutions, business, and industry to advance the advancement and reach of innovations at the grassroots level.

In conjunction with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the R&D Fair is being held in remembrance of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. It will feature initiatives on a range of topics, including drone technology, affordable healthcare, rural agriculture, smart city architecture, and climate change.