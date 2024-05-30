Indore: Mobile Labs Collect Over 2K Food Samples In 5 Months, 5 FIRs Lodged

Representative Image | ANI Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Inspecting over 19,000 food samples, the food and drug administration department of the city took action against almost 1,500 samples in recent years. The mobile labs have collected over 2,281 samples in the past five months highlighting the efforts and consistency of work being performed.

As per a review meeting held by Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh on Wednesday, the data underscores the department's commitment in ensuring food safety across the region.

Two mobile laboratories in Indore and Khandwa divisions have successfully collected thousands of samples in the previous yearís helping the department unravel the collected data initiating ease to identify and analyse samples.

The mobile labs collected 5,906 samples in 2021, 6,829 in 2022, 6,979 in 2023, and 2,281 samples so far this year.

Commissioner Singh emphasized the need for better utilisation of the mobile food laboratory. He proposed GPS tracking for mobile laboratory vehicles, to be monitored from the divisional headquarters using the Command Control Centre established under the Smart City Mission. Attendees included regional director of health Dr RC Panika, divisional food safety officer Manish Swami, and officials from all districts within the division.

Issuing 227 improvement notices and the cancellation of 40 licenses due to detected irregularities, five FIRs were filed in Indore and one in Khargone, with substandard food items confiscated in various districts.

Legal proceedings have been active, with 274 cases pending in ADM Court and 43 in CGM Court. These cases were prepared and presented by the department's officers to enforce compliance with food safety regulations.

Manish Swami reported on the government's Eat Right Campaign, noting that Indore has previously ranked first nationally. The upcoming results in June are anticipated to show continued strong performance by the city.