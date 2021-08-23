Indore: Mob bashes bangle seller, case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another incident of mob violence came to light in Indore on late Sunday light when a group of people battered a bangle seller. The mob accused the victim of molesting women on the pretext of selling bangles.

A video showing a group of people beating the victim went viral on social media. As the video went viral on social media, over 100 people gathered outside the Central Kotwali police station late Sunday night and demanded a case to be registered against the accused.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against unidentified persons at Central Kotwali police station late on Sunday Night.

In the video, people can be seen throwing away the victim’s wares on the ground and beating him. The victim claimed that some of the attackers also snatched cash Rs 10,000 from him and also damaged bangles worth Rs 25000.

In her complaint to police, the victim said he was selling bangles in the Banganga area when a group of people came and started assaulting him.

The victim, Talsim Ali, 25, is a resident of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. He told the police that he has been selling bangles in Indore for the past few months.

Several Congress leaders accused police and state government of shielding the accused.

The police, however, denied the allegation and claimed that they swung into action as soon as the incident came to light. “A video was going viral on social media. We immediately swung into action and registered a case. The identity of the accused are being identified. People should not believe in rumours,” said superintendent of police (SP), Ashutosh Bagri.

The home minister Narottam Mishra, however, said that the accused was selling bangles by changing his name. “Two Adhar cards with two different names have been recovered from the complainant. The police have been conducting an investigation into the matter. Both the parties have been booked,” he told journalists on Monday.

