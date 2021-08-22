Indore: DAVV admissions to be hit as CET clashing with JEE Main exam

Indore

Admissions to self-finance courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya (DAVV) are going to be hit this year as its common entrance test (CET) is clashing with JEE Main exam on August 31.

“One exam of JEE Main is to be held on August 31 also, the same day when CET is to be conducted,” said a student not willing to be quoted.

He had applied for both CET and JEE Main exam. Unfortunately, he got August 31 slot for JEE exam, the same day CET is to be held.

“There will be hundreds of students who would have applied for CET and got JEE Main exam slot of August 31,” he said.

Admissions in 21 after school courses, especially science and engineering courses, offered by DAVV teaching departments would be hit due to clash of JEE exam and CET dates.

A senior professor wishing anonymity said that the university did not do its homework well before agreeing to August 31 date for CET.

Take note: National Testing Agency, that conducts JEE exams, is also conducting CET on behalf of DAVV this year.

“It had offered August 31 for CET and DAVV agreed to the date. Had university authorities gone through JEE exam scheduled beforehand, this clash could have been avoided,” the professor added.

BOX// Not good experience with NTA

Giving contract to NTA did not turn out to be a good deal for DAVV, so far. Initially, the CET notification got delayed due to NTA. Secondly, admit cards could not be issued on prescribed date. Thirdly, DAVV could not decide unilaterally, the date of exam. And above all, the DAVV had thought that it would get national exposure if contract to conduct CET-2021 is granted to NTA but things did not go to the plan.

The NTA did not mention about CET on its examination calendar. Forget examination calendar, it did not even mention name of DAVV in the list of institutions for which it conducts entrance exam. So students visiting NTA website, had no idea that any entrance exam of DAVV is also scheduled. What NTA did is just created a separate webpage for CET and did not provide its link also on its main website.

BOX// Second round: Registration for PG courses start

Registration for second round of centralised online counselling for admission in traditional post-graduate courses started on Sunday. Students who did not get seat in any college in first round can apply in the second round. Besides, those who did not apply in the first round can also apply in the second round. The registration window will remain open till August 28. Verification of documents will be done from August 23 to August 30. Allotment of seats will be made on September 6. Students allocated seats will have to pay fee at the college for conformation of admission till September 11. For seats remained vacant after second, college level counselling will be conducted from September 15.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:34 PM IST