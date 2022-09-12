Indore: Missing 14-year-old girl rescued from Kota railway station

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police recovered a missing minor girl from a train at Kota railway station. The girl had left home without informing anyone and was on her way to Delhi.

According to the Hira Nagar police, the 14-year-old girl went missing from her home on September 8. After searching for her at her relative’s house, the family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. The police checked the CCTVs of the area. During the investigations, information was received that the girl was seen on a train and she was on her way to Delhi. The police informed the GRP and RPF and shared the girl’s details. A team reached Ujjain railway station, but could not rescue the girl. Kota police were also informed about the missing girl. The police checked the ticket counters and the list of passengers on trains but there was no information about the girl.

The Kota police were searching the trains and found the girl in a general coach without a ticket. The Kota police informed the Indore police about the girl after which the local police reached Kota and rescued the girl. Later, she was handed over to her family.