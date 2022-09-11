Indore: 10 Allen Career Institute students in Top 30 in JEE Advanced, 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the JEE Advanced, 2022, conducted by IIT Mumbai has been released. In the results, students of ALLEN Career Institute, Indore, have secured top ranks in the city, as well as in the state. Kamal Sharma, centre head, ALLEN Indore, said that Atharva Anant Bendale, a student of ALLEN Indore, had topped in the state by getting All India Rank 128.

At the same time, Akarsh Gupta has got All India Rank 373. Samyak Jain has got All India Rank 381, Pratyush Srivastava All India Rank 407, Siddhesh Patil All India Rank 488, Akshat Alaya All India Rank 667, Atharva Nilesh Mahajan All India Rank 842 and Burhanuddin Merchant All India Rank 848.

Brijesh Maheshwari, director, ALLEN, said that, in the national results, ALLEN’s classroom student, Mahit Rajesh Gadhiwala, had secured All India Rank 9 by securing 285 marks out of 360. With this, Divyanshu Malu has secured All India Rank 11.

Producing the best quality results, 10 students of ALLEN have secured rank in the All India Top 30. These are all ALLEN’s classroom students. He said that, along with Mahit and Divyanshu of ALLEN, Vishal Baisani has got All India Rank 13, Abhijit Anand 15, Saksham Rathi 18, Navya 20, Kavya Gupta 25, Tejas Sharma 27 and Aditya Abhishek Agarwal 28.

Singhi has secured All India Rank 30. In the results, 32 students in the All India Top 100 are from ALLEN. They comprise 29 classroom students and 3 who are connected to ALLEN through distance learning. Student Abhijit Anand is Guwahati Zone topper. ALLEN’s Kanishk Sharma has topped the IIT Kanpur Zone. Kanishk’s All India Rank is 58. Mayank Motwani, a student of ALLEN’s Reliable Division, has topped the Delhi Zone by getting All India Rank 5.

