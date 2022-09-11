Indore: BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma dies following heart attack

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma died following a heart attack at a private hospital on Sunday. After returning from Assembly elections-bound Gujarat, Sharma complained of chest pain on Sunday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was listening to a religious discourse during the Chhamavani Parv celebrations at Kanch Mandir when BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola broke the news of Sharma’s demise to him.

After the release of the book, Modi@20, the CM reached Robert Nursing Home and paid tributes to the departed soul. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was also with the chief minister.