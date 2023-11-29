Indore: Mismatch In Health Dept & Pvt Hospital Claims

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when people are not getting any relief from the deadly dengue, the difference in the records of private hospitals and health department has raised questions over the actual situation in the city. Most of the private hospitals in the city are treating many dengue patients but the bulletin released by the health department states no patient being admitted with dengue.

The number of active cases as per the health department is eight but one of the corporate hospitals located in the western part of the city claimed to have over 10 dengue patients and a similar number was quoted by a private medical university. Moreover, about 8-9 patients have died in hospitals across the district while getting treatment for dengue but health department has no records of deaths due to dengue.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 443 patients have tested positive, so far, including 287 men and 156 women. As many as eight patients are undergoing treatment.

“The private hospitals count the patients based on rapid test and decreasing platelets. However, we only consider the cases positive when samples are found positive in McElisa test,” Dr Patel said. However, he blamed the system as it only considered the samples being tested by MGM Medical College and Government PC Sethi Hospital. The malaria officer claimed that they are running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people.

“We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of the active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.