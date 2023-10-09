Indore Mishap: Wife Dies, Husband Sustains Injuries In Bike-Crane Accident

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman died while her husband was injured after their bike collided with a crane on Saturday under the Khudel police station area.

The couple had come to Devguradiya for work from Dewas. The accident happened when the duo was going home after finishing work. They were sent to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The woman’s condition was critical as she was thrown off the bike and fell on the road. She died on the way to the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Anita and her husband as Sunil, residents of Bawdikheda in Dewas. The couple has two children.

In another incident, a 51-year-old man died in an accident on Saturday near IPS College under the Rajendra Nagar police area. According to information, an unknown vehicle hit him when he was walking along the road. He was taken to the hospital but he died on the way.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish, a resident of Silicon City. He worked as a cleanliness worker. The police have started an investigation of the matter and are searching for the vehicle that had dashed him. The police have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

