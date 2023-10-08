Didn't  Become CM To Have A Sound Sleep: MP CM Chouhan  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stating that he is not running a government but a family, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he has been working tirelessly to bring a sea change in the lives of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

“ I have not become the Chief Minister to have a sound sleep. I have never slept more than 4 hours in 24 hours. It’s been my priority to bring a change in the lives of people,” said the Chief Minister.

He was addressing a programme organised to lay the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 10 crore in Jahazpur of Budhni in Sehore district.

Striking an emotional chord with the voters, specially the women, the Chief Minister enumerated the government’s schemes like Ladli Behana Yojna, Ladli Lakshmi Scheme, Kanya Vivah and others that have brought a remarkable change in the lives of the women of the state.

He became emotional while felicitating Jamuna Bai. The Chief Minister said when he was canvassing to become an MLA for the first time, she had given him Rs 2 and blessed him to become a successful person.

Chouhan said that a yagna for public service is underway in the State. He also highlighted the schemes launched by the government for the students like laptops, scooty distribution to meritorious students, Skill Development Scheme and Teerth Yatra for the elderly pilgrims.

