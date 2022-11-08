Indore: Misbehaviour, Cong workers place fake currency notes on registrar’s table

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Misbehaving with him, Congress activists kept fake currency notes on the table of DAVV registrar Anil Sharma while protesting the alleged poor results of BEd second and fourth-semester exams.

For the past many days protests are going on against BEd second and fourth-semester exam results as most of the students are alleging that their answer books were poorly evaluated.

On Monday, Congress workers once again staged a demonstration at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya over the results issue and a heated argument with the registrar ensued.

Congress workers led by Vivek Khandelwal, Girish Joshi and Javed Khan accused the university of failing the students and earning money through the review system.

In October, the university had released the BEd second and fourth-semester results. In BEd second semester exams, many students had failed in Teaching Learning, Maths and English subjects. After the objection of the students, the university had decided to conduct a sample review of these subjects.

Answer books of around 100 students were evaluated again. The marks of mere 8-10 students had increased in the evaluation. Similarly, 1,200 students failed in the Education Technology subject in the fourth-semester exam. Following protests by students, the university again got answer books of Education Technology subject revaluated. About 790 copies were revaluated, in which only 30 students found a change in their marks.

On October 30, the university released the revised result for both semesters. However, dissatisfied with the revaluation results as well, Congress activists staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of the DAVV.

They also met registrar Sharma and demanded unconditional revaluation of all the answer books of BEd second and the fourth semesters.

When Sharma said that it was not possible, Congress leaders took out bundles of fake currency notes and put it onto the table of the registrar stating that money is what university wants to mint through review of answer books.

The Congress workers removed the notes from the table after the registrar expressed his anguish over their act.

The workers left after Sharma told them that he would stop entertaining them if they act in such a manner in future.

