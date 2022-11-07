Ujjain: Police arrest woman sales manager from Indore in cheque bounce case

Imagesbazaar

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman sales manager of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, living in Murai Cantonment, Indore, cheated a senior citizen of Ujjain to the tune of Rs 32 lakh. The senior citizen filed a complaint in court and the woman sales manager was arrested.

Madhav Nagar police station on Monday arrested Mamta Tanwar, a resident of Murai Cantonment, Indore, on the orders of the court and brought her to the police station in a cheque bounce case from where she was presented in court.

This case of cheque bounce is related to an investment made in Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company. Ravindra, son of Rameshwar Dayal Sharma, a resident of Panchampura, had invested Rs 32 lakh in July 2020 in Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, with offices in NM Complex located in New Palasia area of Indore. The entire process was completed by the company’s sales manager Mamta Tanwar.

Sharma invested the money in the name of daughter Shikha Sharma and sister Pushpa Mishra. Sharma said he had invested in a scheme called Gold and Platinum Club and he was promised that he would be given Rs 2.3 lakh per month.

However, when he did not get the promised money, Sharma insisted on a refund and then Mamta Tanwar gave him a cheque of Rs 13 lakh on April 15, 2021. When it was deposited in the bank, it bounced.

The complainant presented a case of cheque bounce in the court and on October 13, the court ordered the Madhav Nagar police station to arrest the accused and present her in the court.

SI Prem Malviya said that the family of the accused tried to misbehave with the media personnel who were covering the case at Madhav Nagar police station and were seen hitting electronic media journalists.

Read Also Indore: Rajwada Palace will get back to its royal condition by Dec