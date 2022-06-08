Indore: Minority colleges move court against the DHE’s restrictions

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 25 days after the release of the ‘Admission Guidelines 2022-’23’, many colleges with minority institute status in the city have moved Madhya Pradesh High Court against the department of higher education’s (DHE)’s move of imposing “unwarranted” conditions in admission of students.

The guidelines state that, although the reservation policy will not be applicable to them, minority colleges still have to admit students keeping the ratio of “one minority student against one non-minority student” in mind.

First, this is the first time that such a condition has been imposed on minority colleges in the past one decade. Second, the guidelines state that quota seats in government and aided colleges will be converted into general seats in the last round of counselling if they remain unoccupied. But such a facility has not been provided to minority colleges even in the last leg of counselling.

“These are unwarranted conditions which have been imposed on minority colleges. We’ve moved court seeking directives to the DHE for removal of the conditions,” said the director of a minority college.

The court is likely to list the matter for hearing within two to three days.

All leading colleges have minority status

In Indore, there are a total of 38 minority colleges. All leading colleges in the city have minority institute status. Some of the leading institutes are Gujarati College, Indore Christian College, Renaissance College, Vishshit School of Management, ISBA College, Alexia College, Shri Jain Diwakar College, Arihant College, Oxford College and Indore Institute of Law, to name a few. These colleges remain the preferred choice of students for admission.

Registrations for final round BEd counselling till June 13

Registrations for the final round of centralised online admission counselling for BEd and MEd courses will continue till June 13. While the second round of seat allocation has still not been done, the DHE has started registrations for the third and final round. According to the timeline, the second round of seat allotment will be done on June 11. The final round of seat allocation will be made on June 22.