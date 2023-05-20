 Indore: Minor two others caught for harassing timber merchant
They were making phone calls using a mobile app to that made it appear that the call was coming from a foreign country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a minor boy were caught in Chandan Nagar area by the police for harassing a timber merchant by making phone calls to him by using a mobile phone application that showed that the call was coming from a foreign country.

Chandan Nagar police station in charge Sunil Sharma said that the timber merchant lodged a complaint that he had been receiving calls from international numbers for more than a month.

The callers were harassing him. As they were making phone calls from the international numbers so it was difficult for the complainant to trace them.

The police received the complainant and with the help of a cyber team managed to identify the accused as Sadik, Aijaz and a minor boy. The accused and the minor boy were later caught by the police. During investigation, the accused informed the police that they wanted to harass the complainant so they installed a mobile app and started making phone calls to him. 

The accused and the complainants know each other but the callers changed their voice so he could not identify them over phone calls. Further investigation is on into the case.

