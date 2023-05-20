 Indore: Employment Day to be observed on May 24
Indore: Employment Day to be observed on May 24

The state-level Employment Day programme is going to be organised by the MSME Department.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Employment Day will be celebrated on May 24 in the district. On this day, district-level programmes will be organised and benefits will be transferred through a single click under Madhya Pradeshm MSME Promotion Scheme.

Along with Women's Conference and other programmes, the state-level programme of the Employment Day will be observed under the hospitality of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Umaria district.

The state-level Employment Day programme is going to be organised by the MSME Department.

District-level employment day programmes would be organized in the remaining district headquarters. Guidelines have been issued regarding the programme.

The district-level programmes would be held at Gramin Haat at Dhakkanwala Kuan. Representatives of various private companies will be present there to offer jobs to the candidates.

Beneficiaries in the district under various self-employment schemes, representatives of units benefited under the Madhya Pradesh MSME Promotion Scheme and office bearers of industry associations and people's representatives will be invited to this programme.

In the programme, appointment letters and loan acceptance letters will be given to beneficiaries under the self-employment schemes through public representatives. A virtual dialogue will be held by the Chief Minister during the programme.

