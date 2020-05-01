Indore: Minor girl gang-raped amid lockdown, two arrested

Indore: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two persons in Rajendra Nagar area. Police have arrested both the accused.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that the girl's parents told police on Thursday night that their daughter had been abducted by two persons. Police managed to trace the girl to an under-construction house in Rajendra Nagar area owned by one of the accused and rescued her. A few hours later both the accused were arrested.

The victim told police that the two accused had abducted her after luring her out of the house on April 28 and then had taken her to the under-construction house where she was held captive. The duo raped her and threatened her not to tell anyone or warned of dire consequences.