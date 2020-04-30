Indore: Increase testing capacity and bed for coronavirus patients, says Principal Secretary Sanjay Shukla in meeting

Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department Sanjay Shukla emphasised the need for increased testing capacity and also increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, at a meeting of senior officials on Thursday.

During the meeting in which divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal and other officials, Shukla also took updates on the progress of Superspeciality Centre and the possibilities of using it as a COVID-19 centre.

“We have directed the contractor to get the work of Superspeciality Centre completed by the end of May so that it can be used for treating COVID-19 patients. We have taken note of the requirements for equipment and furniture and they too will be completed by end of May,” Shukla told Free Press.

He said that his main focus was on increasing testing capacity in Indore.

“Along with discussing the ways to increase the capacity of testing in Indore, we also discussed ways to rope in private laboratories. Two private laboratories have already got permission and the lab at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences will also start testing samples soon,” he added.

Shukla appreciated the treatment protocol being followed in Indore but also asked the officials to continuously audit each death.

“Indore is our priority and conditions in Indore are becoming normal. Soon we will get good results from Indore,” he added.

397 more samples sent to pvt lab

With an aim to test the samples as quickly as possible, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has sent 397 samples to a private laboratory for testing.

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi said, “We have sent the samples so that we get reports at the earliest. We have zero pendency in MGM Medical College and now we have decided to keep the samples in Indore according to our testing capacity and to send the remaining samples to private labs so that we will get the reports within two days.”

He also said that some of the samples were rejected by the laboratories due to various reasons including improper sampling but it is normal as samples get rejected in Indore as well.