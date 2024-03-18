Indore: Minor Girl Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Bhanwarkuan police station jurisdiction on Sunday. Her condition deteriorated after which she was rushed to hospital. Police said that she had an argument with two youths after which she consumed poison. The family members alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted by the accused and they later killed her. However, police did not confirm the same and said that a probe is on into the case.

According to DCP (zone-4) Rishikesh Meena, the girl started vomiting on Sunday morning when she was taken to hospital where she died during treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had an argument with two youths over some issue last night. After that she reached home and consumed poison late at night. She had revealed to doctors about the same.

The girl knew the youths but the reason for her dispute with them was not clear till filing of this report. Her family members alleged that the girl knew the youths, who were with her last night. They alleged that their daughter was killed and she was sexually assaulted too. After knowing the same, the DCP along with an FSL expert reached and investigated the spot. According to the police, when the girl was rushed to hospital, she stated that she consumed some poisonous substance but she did not reveal the name of anyone. A case under section 305 of the IPC has been registered against two youths and one of them named Chandan was detained by the police. He is being questioned to know the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred.