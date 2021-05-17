Indore: Minor gang-raped by her acquaintances who went picnicking, search on for four accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by four of her acquaintances in Choral area here on Saturday, the police informed.

The victim was later stopped and allegedly threatened by two persons while she was on her way to lodge a complaint against the accused.

According to the police, the four accused who were friends with the victim and used to live in her neighbourhood had taken her to the Choral area on the pretext of hanging out following which they sedated the victim and gang raped her.



The victim has identified the four accused who gang raped her as Sameer, Asif, Bittu and Hasnain, said the police. The police stated that a case of gang rape was registered against the four accused persons in the Sadar Bazar police station of Indore on Sunday.