Madhya Pradesh: Woman gang-raped in front of her kids in Gwalior

Bhopal/Gwalior: A 28-year-old woman was gang raped in front of her children in Gwalior late on Saturday night.

The accused, who barged into woman's house through terrace, kept her two kids at gun point and threatened to kill them if she would shout for help. They had also threatened her with dire consequence if she would approach the police.

The incident took place at Siddhipuram locality under Bijauli police station of the district late on Saturday night. The police have registered a case and started investigation. Police said identities of the accused are yet to be established.

The police said that the survivor's husband was admitted to a hospital in Gwalior for treatment of covid-19 on Friday. She along with her two children was at home and was asleep when the accused barged into her house.

The victim told the police that the accused barged into through terrace, as the house was locked from inside. The survivor, in her statement to police , said the accused were covering their faces and were carrying guns.

When the accused left home, she informed her family memberss who lived in the neighbourhood. Subsequently, they informed the police.

Later on Sunday morning, a police team reached the spot and registered a case.

Additional superintendent of police, Gwalior East, Suman Gurjar said, “We have launched a manhunt for accused and they would be nabbed soon.”