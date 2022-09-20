Indore: Minor brothers’ drowning in Kanh river; bodies found after four days

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of the younger brother who had been swept away in the Kanh river along with his elder brother four days back,

was recovered from the river about 20 kilometres downstream from the drowning spot, on Tuesday.

He and his elder brother were swept away after falling into the river while playing on its banks after heavy rains. Body of the elder brother was recovered about a kilometre away from the spot the next day, and the rescue team had been searching for his younger brother since then.

According to the police, Yash Bansal (9), a resident of Shankarbagh and his brother Krish (5) were playing near the river four days ago. The slipper of one of the brothers fell in the river and they were trying to take it out when they were swept away by the strong current of the river. The river was swollen due to heavy rains, so the residents could not save them.

On Tuesday morning, the body of Krish was recovered from the river near Ugamkhedi village under the Sanwer police station jurisdiction. The body had got stuck in a small piece of land in the river. The villagers spotted the body and they informed the police who recovered the body. Later, Raoji Bazar police station staff were informed about the same. The family members of the child identified him.

As the body was recovered under the Sanwer police station jurisdiction, the local police would investigate the case. The body has been sent for the autopsy and further investigation is underway. The body had started decomposing, and some minor injury marks were also found.