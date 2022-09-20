Indore: Man threatens person over SMS, arrested

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man on Tuesday for threatening a person following a dispute over cable TV connection in the Raoji Bazar police station area. The accused had allegedly threatened the complainant over a mobile phone. The accused is the driver of a cable TV company.

According to the police, acting on a tip, accused Pradeep Singh of Scheme No. 51 was arrested from the Raoji Bazaar area of the city. The accused told the police that he had had an argument with the complainant over providing cable TV connection a few days ago.

After that, he threatened the complainant with dire consequences in a message that he sent. The accused was earlier arrested by the MIG police in connection with a theft case a few months ago.