Indore: Minor boy dies of electrocution in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy electrocuted while warming water from an immersion rod in Central Kotwali locality, Indore on Saturday.

The boy was identified as Indra Saman. According to reports, the parents of the boy were not at home at the time of the incident.

The boy’s father, Akash said that he was at his work place when the incident occurred. He received a call from his neighbour that his son’s got an electric shock and they were taking him to a city hospital.

He got to know the whole incident after reaching the hospital. He said that the rod was kept hidden in the house. He didn’t know how his son took out the rod and warmed the water, Akash added.

The neighbour who took the boy to the hospital said that he saw the boy fall unconscious on the floor just beside of the bucket through a window of the house. He went inside the house and took the boy to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that Indra Saman was a student of class 4 th and he was 8-year-old. A probe was on into the case to find out the actual reason of the incident, the police added.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:52 PM IST