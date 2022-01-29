Indore: Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects road construction in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Saturday inspected the road under construction from Navlakha Square via Azad Nagar to Daly College and District Jail Square to Musakhedi in the city.

Commissioner Pal instructed officials to complete the work by removing the obstacles in between the construction site at Navlakha Square.

She directed to start the construction of a center divider in the road from Navlakha Square to Azad Nagar within three days.

She also said that plantation should be done on the footpath along the road, adding that the shops of IMC in the Azad Nagar area should be in uniform colour.

She further instructed to make a green belt on the IMC’s land from the garbage transfer station near Azad Nagar to Daly College including District Jail Square, Musakhedi, and other places.

She also directed officials to clear the obstructed part behind the boundary wall of Daly College and other places. The road construction work should be completed at earliest after removing the obstacles and illegal construction.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:32 PM IST