Indore: Hospital ceiling’s concrete fall, one-and-half-month-old girl injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-half-month-old girl was injured after being hurt by the ceiling’s concrete falling on her at Malharganj Polyclinic Hospital on Friday morning. Family members of the baby alleged that the girl was badly injured and she remained unconscious for three hours but the duty doctor misbehaved with them on lodging complaint.

The one and half month old Divisha Jain was taken to the hospital by her uncle and grandmother for routine immunization. A piece of ceiling concrete fell upon the baby and she got hurt with the same.

“It was negligence of the health department who put our baby’s and other patients’ lives in danger. Moreover, the duty doctor Dr Maloo misbehaved with us when we lodged a complaint and blamed us for the incident which took place due to their negligence,” Vipin Jain, baby’s uncle, told the media.

Hospital in-charge Dr Rajendra Nayak, however, sent a team to the girl’s house to take note of her health after the incident.

“The hospital is about 80 years old and the building is in dilapidated condition. A work of renovation is undergoing and it couldn’t be completed due to Covid spread and lock down, last year. We have sealed the room where the incident has taken place,” Dr Nayak said.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:20 PM IST