Indore: Minor Boy Among Three Held For Mobile Phone Snatching

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch detained three persons including a minor boy for snatching a mobile phone near MIG police station.

They also confessed to snatching five other mobile phones in Vijay Nagar, Hira Nagar and MIG areas.

All six mobile phones have been recovered and they are being questioned further.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that a person, who was on his way home from his office, was robbed of his mobile phone near MIG police station on October 30. A case under Section 392 was registered against three unidentified persons on a bike. During investigation, crime branch officials received information that the mobile phone snatchers were seen in the MIG area. The crime branch along with MIG police reached the mentioned place and arrested three persons including a minor boy. They were identified as Bharat of Somnath Ki Chawl, Rithik of Somnath Ki Chawl and their minor friend. A bike used in the crime and a mobile phone were seized from them.