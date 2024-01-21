Indore: Mindless Honking Needs Urgent Detox |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Honking in traffic signals has become a pervasive issue, causing frustration for pedestrians and drivers alike. Even when the signal is red, the incessant honking continues, creating a dissonance that disrupts peace. This habitual noise pollution not only contributes to stress among the drivers and people on the road but also adversely affects the overall urban environment. Implementing awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement of no-honking zones could help alleviate this persistent problem said traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa. In the bustling cityscape, the persistent problem of unnecessary honking has far-reaching consequences. The incessant blaring of horns poses serious health hazards like cardiac arrest, panic attacks and hearing issues.

Every 10th urban citizen suffering hearing impairment

Every tenth person in the urban area is falling victim to hearing impairment, the ability to hear the surrounding noise is diminishing, and for some, it's on the verge of disappearing. A study conducted by AIIMS in collaboration with ICMR sheds light on this growing concern. Approximately 90,000 individuals from six cities underwent examination, with each centre examining around 15,000 people. The study revealed that 9.1% of the population faces hearing difficulties, while 3.1% experience severe issues, placing them in the category of hearing impaired. However, the urban setting poses a greater challenge due to the constant ambient noise.

The frequent practice of vehicle drivers completely covering the left side turn amplifies sound pollution in urban areas, creating a disruptive environment. Encouraging a more considerate approach to traffic flow is crucial to mitigate the excess noise said Ambrish Kela, owner of Scientech Technologies. He emphasises the need for increased awareness programmes and imposition of fines on honking. He actively contributes to creating awareness initiatives against frustration caused by increased noise pollution and unnecessary horns at traffic signals. Kela believes that addressing this issue is essential for reducing stress and fostering a more peaceful daily environment. Excessive honking often escalates into road confrontations, exacerbating traffic issues. The noise pollution not only disrupts the environment but also contributes to heightened stress levels among drivers, fostering an atmosphere prone to conflicts.