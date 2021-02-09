INDORE: Middle schools in Madhya Pradesh remain closed though other states with higher corona rate have opened

Indore: The second phase of corona vaccination has begun. Along with this, the number of new cases has decreased. States like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, where the Covid transition has been more widespread, classes from 6 to 8 (middle school) have started. However, classes have not begun in Madhya Pradesh.

In the states where schools have been opened, there are more active cases than Madhya Pradesh. According to Arogya Setu app, Maharashtra has 37,212 active cases and 2,176 active cases are in Punjab. Madhya Pradesh has 2,041 active cases.

State school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said corona infection is under control in the state but the health department has not agreed to open schools for young children. “Education department cannot take decision at its level. This is a sensitive subject related to protection of children against disease . As soon as consent of health department is received, we will consider opening middle and primary schools,” he added.

At the last meeting of education department, it was decided that classes from class 1 to 8 will be closed till March 31, 2021. After this, the government did not reconsider the decision in view of corona. In fact, primary (1 to 5) classes have started in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab with some conditions. Delhi government is considering opening pre-primary and primary classes soon.