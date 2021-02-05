Uttar Pradesh: Primary schools to reopen for Classes 6-8 from February 10

Lucknow: After 11 months of closure due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has finally decided to reopen primary schools for Classes VI to VIII from February 10 and for Standard I to V from March 1.

A government order in this regard was issued by the basic education department on Friday after the Chief Minister had directed the department officials last week to submit a schedule for reopening of schools from Class 1 to VIII. Schools were declared closed on March 13 last year after the Corona pandemic.

Earlier, schools for students studying in Class 9 to 12 were reopened on October 19 as per the Central government guidelines. These schools were allowed to open in two shifts between 8:50 AM to 3:20 PM in strict compliance of social distancing and COVID-19 protocol.

Although the state government has announced the opening of primary schools, parents are worried about course completion and exams since online classes for the majority of these primary schools were ineffective.

A senior officer of the basic education department told the Free Press Journal that school authorities have been told to consider that the majority of students in Classes I to VIII are promoted to the next standard since there were no academic sessions round the year.