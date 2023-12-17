Indore: Microwave Ablation Procedure For Foetal Reduction Introduced

Dr Shweta Bhandari | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central India achieves a medical milestone as Dr Shweta Bhandari, a distinguished consultant in Maternal and Foetal Medicine, pioneers the inaugural Foetal Reduction Procedure employing Microwave Ablation. This technique signifies a significant advancement in regional healthcare.

Foetal reduction, also known as selective reduction, which is a medical procedure performed when a woman is pregnant with higher-order multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets,) but chooses to reduce the number of foetuses to improve the chances of a healthier pregnancy outcome. This decision is often made due to medical reasons. The procedure typically involves terminating one or more foetuses while leaving the rest of the pregnancy intact. It's a complex and sensitive decision that requires careful consideration and consultation with healthcare professionals.

This higher-order multiple pregnancy leads to risk for the baby as well as mother - like premature babies, higher blood pressure and diabetes for mothers, and in order to reduce the risk and have a healthier baby, the foetal reduction process is resorted to.

The procedure of this reduction generally depends upon the number of placentas. The placenta is an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy. This structure provides oxygen and nutrients to a growing baby. It also removes waste products from the baby's blood.

If there are two different placentas, it is referred to as a dichorionic placenta. In this condition, there is no connection between the babies; the afterbirths are separate, and the blood vessels of each baby are distinct. On the other hand, a single placenta is termed monochorionic, where the babies have an intertwin connection, and the blood vessels are shared. Attempting to reduce one baby in this scenario may impact the other baby in the womb.

Hence in monochorionic pregnancies, advanced techniques like microwave ablation may be utilised. This involves inserting a fine cord into the stomach of the selected baby for reduction, ensuring safety for the other baby in the womb.