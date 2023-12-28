Indore: MiC Member Gets Death Threats From Unidentified Callers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council member Manish Sharma (Mama) has lodged a complaint against some unidentified callers for giving death threats to him on Wednesday. He has also given the list of mobile numbers of the callers to the police. It is said that Sharma had caught some men while they were involved in the black marketing of grains provided by the government to the needy people.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said that Sharma has lodged a complaint that he had received calls from some unidentified numbers between 4 pm and 5 pm on December 23 when he was at his place. The callers threatened to kill him. He tried to know about the caller but he did not reveal his name. A case has been registered against some unidentified callers and a search has begun for them. The police were clueless about the callers till filing of this report.

Sharma is the corporator from Ward 64 of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and also a MiC member. He had caught some men black marketing grains provided to the government for the needy people a few days ago.

He had also caught a youth when he was in a temple doing an objectionable act there a few days ago. Sharma suspects that the callers can be among them or their supporters. However, the police said that the information about the mobile numbers is being gathered.