Indore: Mhow Varsity sets up CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Chair

Indore: In a first, Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow, on Tuesday, announced a Research Chair dedicated to country's first Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2020, along with his wife and other senior defence officials. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Asha Shukla made the announcement during a programme organised in association with Free Press in memory of General Rawat.

She said, "The entire country and all of us are grieving at the loss of Rawat, who was not only our first Chief of the Defence Staff, but also an inspirational role model." We must not only mourn, but also find a way to remember and learn from his life.

She added that the 'CDS General Bipin Rawat Research Chair' would inspire every Indian to become a focused leader whose only aim is to work for the benefit of the nation.

As announced, many activities with army officials will be organised under the Chair. Furthermore, Army War College and activities of the research centre would go hand in hand, added Shukla. "It will be helpful for army personnel coming here and students, as well," she said.

She added that the university would make it an active platform.

Commandant of the Army War College (AWC) Lieutenant-General VS Sreenivas said, "Rawat was a leader who led from the front and always put the nation first. With such a persona and an ideal leader, it is a great step to set benchmarks for our future generations."

Ex-Commandant of the AWC Lieutenant-General (Retd) Dushyant Singh said, "The right tribute would be to take his actions and ideology forward. This is a first step towards that. I hope that departments and participants here will take it forward as we have all departments in defence, as well. This Chair will help in a focused step."

Ex-Commandant, MCTE-Mhow, Lieutenant-General (Retd) MG Datar said, "The Chair is an excellent first step to impart lessons from one of the most inspiring leaders of the country, our first CDS."

Inspector-General and director of CTJW College, Konkar, Brigadier Basant K Ponwar said, "We must follow his ideals and morals, for which this Chair is a good start."

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:26 AM IST