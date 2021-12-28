Indore: 1L people have still not taken their second dose despite grandiose plans of vaccinating adolescents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Centre has announced that vaccination of adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years will begin on January 3, district health officials have failed to achieve the target of complete vaccination of the adult population, so far.

The district administration had decided to achieve the target of vaccination before December 31, but still about 1 lakh people have not taken their second dose.

Earlier, the target of vaccination was 28.07 lakh and over 31 lakh people have taken the first dose of vaccine. The target of second dose vaccination was increased to 28.88 lakh by the state health department, but a target of only 27.82 lakh people has been achieved, so far.

‘Appeal to take second dose’

‘We’re conducting the vaccination drive regularly, but people are not coming forward to take their doses. We’ve seen that patients with complete vaccination didn’t get major symptoms of the new variant of Covid-19 and we appeal to all the people to take their second dose of vaccine at the earliest opportunity as we’re on the verge of a new wave of Covid-19’

— Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

Vaccination in city at a glance (as per Cowin)

1. Over 16,000 people were vaccinated on Monday

2. Total 59.05 lakh doses have been administered in the city, so far, including 31.22 lakh doses as the first dose and over 27.82 lakh doses as the second dose

3. Over 31.63 lakh doses were administered to males and 27.4 lakh doses were administered to females

4. Over 49.36 lakh doses of Covishield and 9.56 lakh doses of Covaxin have been administered in the city

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:54 AM IST