Bhopal: Shabdbrahm, Shivshakti, Shri Ganesh, Kamdhenu at Anavrit

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of artistes and art lovers gathered at Home Guard Line in the city to see Shabdbrahm, Shivshakti, Shri Ganesh, Kamdhenu and other artworks in white Gwalior sandstone.

Around 12 master sculptors from across the country have made the masterpieces under the15-day stone-carving workshop 'Anavrit' which ended on Monday. Their realistic artworks mesmerised the art lovers. They carved out sculptures themed on, among others, education, women empowerment, human-nature relationship and growing isolation within families.

Robin David's 5 feet by 6 feet book and a bookshelf under Shabdbrahm were one of the major attractions of the exhibition. The work is based on the importance of books. The master sculptor from Bhopal wants to emphasise that even in this digital age, books remain very much relevant.

Another artwork 'Kamdhenu,' made by national-awardee sculptor Karuna Murthi from Chennai was a major attraction. He has carved out the mythical Kamdhenu in contemporary form as a symbol of women empowerment.

A 6 feet by 3 feet work 'Ghar mein Shahar Rahte Hai' of Jitendra Ojha from Vadodara (Gujarat) was on display. The work depicts how people dwelling under the same roof often live in their own worlds, immersed in their laptops and mobiles.

Besides, other artworks like Shivshakti, by Rakesh Sawaroop Bhatnagar, Shri Ganesh, by Khanderao Pawar, Chatak, by Neeraj Ahirwar (Bhopal), Rehdi, by Rajshekharan Nair, Darshnik Mudra Mein, by Chandrasen Jadhav (Gwalior), Ulka, by Bhupesh Kawadia (Udaipur), Pari, by Pramod Sharma (Bhopal), Kharad (traditional grinder), by Anil Kumar (Bhopal) and Prakriti ka Aakarshan, by Pankaj Gehlot from Rajasthan were appreciated by art lovers.

The state culture department in collaboration with Home Guard, Civil Defence and Disaster Management Department jointly organised the workshop under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Some of the sculptures made at the workshop will be placed at different places in the new Ravindra Bhavan while others will be installed on the premises of Home Guard headquarters.

A senior artist Yusuf says that it is really amazing to see masterpieces made by the master sculptors of the country after a long time in Bhopal. It is also amazing to know that they have made the beautiful artworks in such a short time, he adds.

Poets' meet held

Besides the exhibition, Akhil Bhariya Kavi Sammelan was also organised. The poets from across the country including Anu Sapan, Manar Bhopali, Madan Mohan Samar, Tejnarayan Bechain, Ashok Sundarani , Shabnam Ali and Dharmendra Solanki presented their works, appreciated by the audience. DG, Home Guard Pawan Jain conducted the event.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:38 PM IST