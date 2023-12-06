Indore: MGM To Call Meet Of HoDs Again Following Failure In Bed Distribution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Failure in distributing the newly-prepared 120-bed at the wards on sixth floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital even six months after constituting committee for the same, MGM Medical College administration has decided to make another attempt on Thursday.

The college administration has called a meeting of HoDs for deciding the distribution of beds between the departments only after the divisional commissioner’s ire on the same.

Earlier, the college and hospital administration had already decided to keep the wards as general wards and to allocate them to the departments and approval has already been given by the college council in its meeting held in May but the decision was put in the backburner.

‘Two wards with a total capacity of 120 beds have been prepared in two wings on the sixth floor of the hospital. The divisional commissioner had visited the wards on Tuesday and asked to decide about the distribution of beds. ‘We will call a meeting of HoDs on Thursday for the same,’ Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Earlier, the college had planned to develop semi-private wards with the capacity of three beds. There is no semi-private ward in the hospital yet. 120 beds are being prepared by Madhya Pradesh Housing Board using lightweight methods so as not to put any extra load on the ageing structure of the hospital building.

‘This ward has been prepared with hollow pipes and sheets on the terrace of the sixth floor. The ward is ready and its allocation would be done soon,’ Dr PS Thakur, superintendent of MY Hospital added.