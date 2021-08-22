Indore: MGM Medical College to send random samples to NCDC to ensure testing accuracy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has decided to send some of the samples collected under Sero survey to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi for testing. The Sero survey to know about the prevalence of antibodies among children against COVID-19 has been completed in Indore.

The decision has been taken to ensure error free testing of the samples and to match the testing efficiency of the machine with the testing done in NCDC.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have almost completed the testing of samples and now will send some of the samples to NCDC for testing. Samples would be sent randomly so that it will help in ensuring the accuracy of testing.”

The College has tested the samples through a CLIA machine received from NCDC and was installed in the Microbiology Department of the college. A team of NCDC had trained the staff of MGM Medical College for testing the samples.

Administration has conducted a sero survey among the children below the age of 18 years in the city and over 2000 samples were collected by 50 teams in four days in the second week of this month.

Teams had collected random samples of children from 25 wards of the city which include over 200 samples of children below 4 years, 400 samples of children from 4 to 10 years, 600 samples of 11-15 years and the rest of those between 15 and 18 years.

