Indore: Couple commit suicide in hotel

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A young couple committed suicide in a hotel near Eicher Motors in Pithampur industrial area between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police said that Sanjay Sahu and his wife Pooja had reached hotel Silvermoon on Friday evening at about 5pm and booked a room. They had gone to the market in the evening and after coming from the market they had dinner in the hotel. While retiring for the night, they instructed the waiter Mahesh Kumar Jaiswal to wake them up at 10 am the next morning. Mahesh reached the room at 10 am and pressed the door bell, and when the door did not open even after pressing the bell several times, Mahesh informed the manager.

The manager informed the police who came and forced open the door to find the couple dead. While Sanjay was lying on the bed, Pooja was on the floor. Five empty packets of celphos tablets were also found, prompting police to believe that they had consumed the tablets to kill themselves.

Their bodies were taken to the Pithampur hospital where a post mortem was performed and the bodies were handed over to their family members.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 10:39 PM IST